Joe Biden’s dog Major bites again
Published
The German shepherd nipped someone while on a walk on Monday while still adjusting to his new surroundings, a White House staffer said.Full Article
Published
The German shepherd nipped someone while on a walk on Monday while still adjusting to his new surroundings, a White House staffer said.Full Article
The incident, which involved a National Park Service employee, took place on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon.
President Joe Biden's dog, Major, attacked a National Park Service employee on Monday, just after his return from a "training"..