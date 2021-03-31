G. Gordon Liddy, Mastermind Behind Watergate Burglary, Dies at 90
Unlike other defendants in the scandal that brought down Richard Nixon, Mr. Liddy refused to testify and drew the longest prison term.Full Article
G. Gordon Liddy, the convicted operative in the Nixon administration’s Watergate scandal, died on Tuesday in Fairfax County,..