Stanford turns back Louisville 78-63, advances to 14th women's Final Four
Published
Ashten Prechtel came off the Stanford bench to score 15 points, including 3-of-3 from deep, to lift the Cardinal to its first Final Four since 2017.
Published
Ashten Prechtel came off the Stanford bench to score 15 points, including 3-of-3 from deep, to lift the Cardinal to its first Final Four since 2017.
The Pac-12 put two teams in the field, with No. 3 seed Arizona joining UConn, South Carolina and Stanford in the national..