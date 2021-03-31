G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90
Published
Liddy, a former FBI agent and Army veteran, was convicted of conspiracy, burglary and illegal wiretapping for his role in the Watergate burglary.Full Article
Published
Liddy, a former FBI agent and Army veteran, was convicted of conspiracy, burglary and illegal wiretapping for his role in the Watergate burglary.Full Article
CBS2's Maurice Dubois has more on the passing of one of the convicted masterminds of the Watergate burglary.
His son, Thomas Liddy, confirmed the death but did not reveal the cause, other than to say it was not related to COVID-19.