April Fool's Day 2021: History, significance and why it is celebrated
Published
It was April 1, when the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian was initiated, hence making it the most commonly believed reason for celebration.Full Article
Published
It was April 1, when the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian was initiated, hence making it the most commonly believed reason for celebration.Full Article
*The devastatingly incompetent and corrupt government of Boris Johnson*
Ever since the first Covid lockdown was declared..