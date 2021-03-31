Alexei Navalny announces start of prison hunger strike
The Russian opposition leader has started the hunger strike to protest officials’ failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains.Full Article
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has started a prison hunger strike over inadequate medical..
"I am announcing a hunger strike to demand that the law be obeyed and that a doctor of my choosing be allowed to visit me," he..