Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny declares hunger strike over medical treatment
Published
The 44-year-old was jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called politically motivated.Full Article
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny announced Wednesday that he is going on a hunger strike while in prison to demand medical..
Russia's leading opposition figure demands access to a doctor of his choice to treat serious back pain.