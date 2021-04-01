No interest cut on PPF, NSC and other small savings scheme as govt withdraws order
The rate of interest on these will now remain unchanged as the last quarter of 2020-2021, Sitharaman tweeted on Thursday.Full Article
The government on Thursday decided to withdraw interest rates cut order on small savings schemes. "Interest rates of small savings..
The government on Wednesday cut interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by up to 1.1% for the first quarter..