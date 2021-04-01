Francisco Lindor, Mets agree to 10-year, $341 million contract extension
Published
The Mets agreed to a big-money extension with Lindor on the eve of opening day, the self-imposed deadline for negotiating a deal.
Published
The Mets agreed to a big-money extension with Lindor on the eve of opening day, the self-imposed deadline for negotiating a deal.
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have agreed to a $341 million US, 10-year deal, keeping the All-Star shortstop in Queens for..
After back and forth on years and dollar amounts, discussions over a ravioli and chicken parm dinner and a long staring contest,..