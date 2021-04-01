President Joe Biden says he would 'strong support' moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta
Published
In an interview on ESPN, President Joe Biden said he would support moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia's new voting law.
Published
In an interview on ESPN, President Joe Biden said he would support moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia's new voting law.
President Joe Biden told ESPN he would support moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Georgia over the state’s new voting..
12pm-2021-03-15