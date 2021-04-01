GST collections break record, hit almost ₹1.24 lakh crore in March
Published
India’s gross GST collections in the month of March have hit a record figure of ₹1,23,902 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. This is the sFull Article
Published
India’s gross GST collections in the month of March have hit a record figure of ₹1,23,902 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. This is the sFull Article
The goods and services tax (GST) collection in March this year stood at a record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore, according to the data..