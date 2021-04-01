Europe's vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow' and prolonging pandemic, says WHO
Published
Europe's vaccination rollout has been "unacceptably" slow and is prolonging the pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.Full Article
Published
Europe's vaccination rollout has been "unacceptably" slow and is prolonging the pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.Full Article
The WHO says the situation in the wider Europe region is more worrying than it has been in several months.
Dozens of mass vaccination centres are being prepared in France after French president Emmanuel Macron promised to accelerate the..