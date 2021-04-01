April Fools' Day: 10 stories that look like pranks but aren't
Published
Our round-up of some of the stranger than fiction tales published this April Fools' Day.Full Article
Published
Our round-up of some of the stranger than fiction tales published this April Fools' Day.Full Article
The never-ending shampoo prank and other epic pranks really confuse these people! Enjoy some inspiration right before April Fools..
The April 1 tradition of pranks has been observed for several centuries across a variety of cultures