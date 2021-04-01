Winners, losers from massive 10-year extension between New York Mets, SS Francisco Lindor
Star shortstop Francisco Lindor had a self-imposed deadline of Opening Day to negotiate a new deal. With hours to spare, the Mets got it done.
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have agreed to a $341 million US, 10-year deal, keeping the All-Star shortstop in Queens for..