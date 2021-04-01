MLB Opening Day 2021: Baseball Is Almost Way, Way Back
Published
The crowds were still limited because of the coronavirus, but opening day of 2021 looked very different from the stark scenes at parks last summer.Full Article
Published
The crowds were still limited because of the coronavirus, but opening day of 2021 looked very different from the stark scenes at parks last summer.Full Article
Yankee Stadium's gates swung open for the first time in nearly 18 months on Thursday, as elated and emotional fans welcomed back..
It's Opening Day at Yankee Stadium and fans will be in the stands for the first time since 2019. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.