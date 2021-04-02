Why do we keep remembering about MS Dhoni's one six? Gautam Gambhir recalls 2011 World Cup final

Why do we keep remembering about MS Dhoni's one six? Gautam Gambhir recalls 2011 World Cup final

DNA

Published

While Gautam Gambhir was the top-scorer for India in the final with 97, Yuvraj Singh was named as 'Man of the Tournament'.

Full Article