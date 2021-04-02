‘Godzilla vs. Kong’: Lured by a spectacle
Published
With cinemas shutting across the world, will there be room only for ‘event’ cinema like Godzilla vs. Kong?Full Article
Published
With cinemas shutting across the world, will there be room only for ‘event’ cinema like Godzilla vs. Kong?Full Article
Almost 60 years after they rumbled in a pretty awful 1962 movie -- featuring guys in monster suits destroying tiny models --..
The two Titans face off against each other in the ultimate battle, but is there another kaijū around?