Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 as a "precaution".Full Article
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in hospital with COVID
Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised days after testing COVID positive
ANI
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar got hospitalised on April 02. He was tested COVID-19 positive on March 27. Sachin informed..
Cricket legend Tendulkar in hospital with Covid-19
BBC News
Tendulkar, 47, said he was in hospital "as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice".