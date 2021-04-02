US Job Growth Accelerates in March; Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.0%
Published
Employers hired more workers than expected in March, spurred by increased vaccinations and more pandemic relief money from governmentFull Article
Published
Employers hired more workers than expected in March, spurred by increased vaccinations and more pandemic relief money from governmentFull Article
U.S. employers hired the most workers in seven months in March, spurred by increased vaccinations and more pandemic relief money..
By Ryan McMaken*
In February, money supply growth hit yet another all-time high. February's surge in money-supply..