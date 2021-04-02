Fully vaccinated people can travel again, CDC says
Published
People who are fully vaccinated can travel within the US without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward, the CDC says.Full Article
Published
People who are fully vaccinated can travel within the US without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward, the CDC says.Full Article
Here's what medications you can take.
The highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom has become the most common strain of the virus in..