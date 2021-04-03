Haley Jones, Stanford survive South Carolina 66-65 to advance to women's championship game
The Cardinal, the overall No. 1 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament, wins nail-biter after Gamecocks make steal, miss two last-second shots.
Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston missed two looks at the rim late as Stanford survived 66-65 against South Carolina to advance to..