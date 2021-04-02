This week prosecutors have been laying out their case for the second and third-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.Full Article
George Floyd killing: Key moments from first week of Derek Chauvin murder trial
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Police Lt.: Kneeling on Floyd was 'totally unnecessary'
Bleacher Report AOL
Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the most senior officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, described Derek Chauvin’s use of force..
Greatest takeaways from the first week of the trial of Derek Chauvin
USA Today News (International)
Key Takeaways From Week 1 Of Derek Chauvin’s Trial
CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
You might like
More coverage
Floyd girlfriend tells of their struggle with opioids
Reuters - Politics
George Floyd's girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her,..
-
Impact of testimony from the first week of Derek Chauvin's murder trial
CBS News
-
Legal analysis of Derek Chauvin trial as it heads into fifth day of testimony
CBS News
-
Legal analyst on week one of Derek Chauvin's trial over death of George Floyd
CBS News
-
George Floyd's girlfriend testifies at Chauvin murder trial
IndiaTimes