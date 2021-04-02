Billy Evans, Officer Who Died in Capitol Attack, Was 18-Year Veteran of Force
A 25-year-old man drove his car into Officer Evans and another officer, then lunged at them with a knifeFull Article
[NFA] A motorist rammed a vehicle into U.S. Capitol police on Friday and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring..
CNN producer Kristin Wilson describes William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran who was killed during an..