Fashion icon Carla Zampatti, 78, dies in Sydney hospital after fall
Australian fashion icon Carla Zampatti, who dressed some of the country's most influential women, has died aged 78 in a Sydney hospital after a fall.
Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti has died at St Vincent’s Hospital, one week after a fall at a gala opera premiere.