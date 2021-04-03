Friend could remain with Roosters if he chooses to retire
Jake Friend will go into a crucial meeting on Tuesday to decide his playing future knowing there is a post-career job at the club waiting for him if he wants it.Full Article
The veteran hooker last night started informing his closest confidants at the Roosters that he will not play another match in the..
The Roosters warrior has suffered 20 concussions during his career. He can’t have another one.