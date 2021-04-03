Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown
Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on Saturday, killing at least two people according to local media.Full Article
Several deaths reported on Saturday as the country marks one week since the deadliest day of anti-government protests.
Myanmar protesters fire flares and hurl molotov cocktails during clashes with soldiers