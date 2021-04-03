UK regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine safe despite 7 clot deaths
UK medicines agency confirms seven deaths from rare blood clots from 18m people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine but says benefits still far outweigh risks.Full Article
