Graffiti art defaced by spectators at South Korea gallery
Published
A couple visiting the South Korean gallery painted over the piece thinking it was participatory art.Full Article
Published
A couple visiting the South Korean gallery painted over the piece thinking it was participatory art.Full Article
The vandalism of a piece by the graffiti artist JonOne at a gallery in South Korea has prompted a debate about contemporary art.
The vandalism of a piece by the graffiti artist JonOne at a gallery in South Korea has prompted a debate about contemporary art.