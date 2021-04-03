Jordan's army chief denies king's half-brother has been arrested in alleged coup attempt

Jordan's top military official has denied reports that the king's half-brother has been arrested as part of an alleged coup attempt against the monarch.Full Article
International leaders, groups react to alleged Jordan coup
Jordanian King Abdullah's half-brother & former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein was told to halt actions used to target the..
Jerusalem Post
