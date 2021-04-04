Supporters of Scottish independence look set to win a big majority in next month's Holyrood elections.Full Article
Pro-independence parties tipped for big majority in Scottish election poll
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Scottish Nationalists Seen Winning 'Supermajority,' Poll Shows
Newsmax
Scottish nationalist parties could win a pro-independence "supermajority" in the May election, according to the latest opinion..
-
Pro-independence parties could win 79 MSPs, poll suggests
Belfast Telegraph
-
Morrison's ratings take a hit in Newspoll as Coalition notionally loses a seat in redistribution
MENAFN.com
-
Democracy and State Formation Nexus: Experiences in Somaliland
MENAFN.com
-
Tory leader seeks talks with rivals after Salmond’s new party ‘changes’ election
Belfast Telegraph