Two escaped dogs who killed great-grandmother 'humanely destroyed'
Two dogs who killed a great-grandmother during a sustained attack in her back garden have been "humanely destroyed".Full Article
An 85-year-old woman who died after being attacked by two escaped dogs in her back garden has been named as Lucille Downer.
The family of a great-grandmother who was killed in a sustained attack by two dogs in her garden have said they will “miss her..