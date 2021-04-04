UK Covid passports would be 'time-limited'
Published
The FA Cup final will be among events to only admit fans who get a negative test or prove immunity.Full Article
Published
The FA Cup final will be among events to only admit fans who get a negative test or prove immunity.Full Article
The FA Cup final will be among events to only admit fans who get a negative test or prove immunity.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will confirm on Monday a plan to allow people to attend public events including sports games by either..