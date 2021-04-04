SAG Awards 2021: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' 'Minari' tussle for top prize before Oscars
Published
Instead of a live ceremony, the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 arrive with a reimagined special. We'll be updating with all of the big winners.
Published
Instead of a live ceremony, the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 arrive with a reimagined special. We'll be updating with all of the big winners.
Most of these films are Best Picture contenders! For this list, we’ll be looking at films that will more than likely be nominated..