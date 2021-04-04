Rebecca Welch has made history by becoming the first woman appointed to referee a game in the English Football League.Full Article
First female referee will encourage more women to consider careers in football
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-15
-
Rebecca Welch hoping to inspire young girls after being appointed for EFL game
Belfast Telegraph
-
Tunisia's very own Wejdane Limame had the pleasure of experiencing one of her career highlights last week after serving as the citing commissioner liaison officer for the Six Nations match between France and Scotland
MENAFN.com
You might like
More coverage
5am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-03-15
NFL Names First Black Female Game Official
Cover Video STUDIO
23ABC Sports 020921
23ABC News | Bakersfield