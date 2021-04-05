Shohei Ohtani hits home run in historic start for Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox
Shohei Ohtani's historic start started with a bang. After pitching a shutout first inning, Ohtani clobbered a home run on the first pitch he saw.
Reigning MVP Jose Abreu's first home run of the season was a grand slam, helping lift the Chicago White Sox over the Los Angeles..