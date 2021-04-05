'Dennis the Menace' star Gloria Henry dies at 98, one day after her birthday: Reports
Gloria Henry, best known for her role in "Dennis the Menace," has reportedly died at age 98. "She's flying now," wrote her daughter on social media.
