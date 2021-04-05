Akshay Kumar hospitalised day after testing COVID-19 positive
Published
In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, the 53-year-old actor said he is “doing fine” and hopes to be back home soonFull Article
Published
In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, the 53-year-old actor said he is “doing fine” and hopes to be back home soonFull Article
The movie star had announced just a day earlier that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Akshay Kumar posted a note on his social media pages of getting hospitalised a day after testing positive for coronavirus.