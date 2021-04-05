EU very worried over Russian military activity near Ukraine's border
Kyiv has accused Russia of massing troops on its northern and eastern borders and in the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.
(RFE/RL) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his Russian counterpart to take measures to ease mounting tensions with Ukraine and..
As tensions with Russia continue to rise in eastern Europe, CNN gains unprecedented access to the Ukrainian president on the front..