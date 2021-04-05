Everything you need to know about Verzuz, including The Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind and Fire
Published
The Isley Brothers went up against Earth, Wind and Fire on Verzuz, but what is the series and who created it? Here's everything to know.
Published
The Isley Brothers went up against Earth, Wind and Fire on Verzuz, but what is the series and who created it? Here's everything to know.
The VERZUZ battle made sure to hold down the true OG’s of the music biz. The Easter Sunday face-off between The Isley Brothers..