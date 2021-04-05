Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis apologizes for tweet that had anti-Asian slur
Carlton Davis, a 24-year-old cornerback of the Buccaneers, tweeted an apology after he had used an anti-Asian slur in a previous tweet.
Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis apologized for using an anti-Asian slur Sunday night in a since deleted tweet.