The UK has reported 2,762 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths in figures released on Easter Monday.Full Article
UK reports 26 COVID deaths and 2,762 cases in daily figures
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
COVID-19: India's daily cases cross 1 lakh for first time
ANI
India reports all-time high daily COVID cases with 1,03,558 new infections. This is the first time that India has recorded over 1..
Bangladesh enforcing weeklong lockdown amid virus surge
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
PM Modi reviews COVID situation as daily cases near 1 lakh
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 04 chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination program. All..