Man charged after two-week-old baby killed when car hit pram
Published
A man has been charged after a two-week-old baby boy was killed when his pram was hit by a car, police have said.Full Article
Published
A man has been charged after a two-week-old baby boy was killed when his pram was hit by a car, police have said.Full Article
A two-week-old baby boy Ciaran Leigh Morris has died after his pram was just by a car following a collision by a BMW.
The baby killed after his pram was hit by a car hhas been named by his family as Ciaran Leigh Morris.