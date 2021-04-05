22nd woman files civil lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual misconduct
A 22nd woman has filed a lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also the subject of an investigation by Houston police.
Three massage therapists have filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, each accusing the Houston Texans QB of sexual misconduct..