Jets trade QB Sam Darnold to Panthers for package of NFL draft picks
The Jets are parting ways with Sam Darnold after three years while the Panthers are looking to reshuffle their outlook at quarterback.
Darnold is heading to Carolina for multiple draft picks
The New York Jets are set up with 7 picks in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, one of those being the No. 2 overall pick...
The Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers for three draft picks -- a sixth-round pick this year and a..