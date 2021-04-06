Quake of 4.1 magnitude hits north Bengal, second in less than 12 hours
The earthquake, the second to hit the region in less than 12 hours, occurred at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of SiliguriFull Article
A mild earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude hit north Bengal on Tuesday (April 6) morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.