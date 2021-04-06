North Korea won't compete in this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic, officials have said.Full Article
North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 fears
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics 2021: North Korea says it won't participate in this year's Games
New Zealand Herald
North Korea became the first country to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics because of coronavirus fears, a decision that underscores..
You might like
More coverage
South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks
North Korea and South Korea could use the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as an opportunity to reopen talks between the two nations..
Reuters - Sports