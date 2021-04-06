'Criminal gangs' encouraging children into violence on Northern Ireland's streets, say police
Fears are growing that "disaffected criminal elements" are encouraging young people to orchestrate violence in Northern Ireland.Full Article
Rioters in west Belfast have been blasted with a water cannon by police, as unrest stirred on the streets of Northern Ireland once..
The situation in Myanmar following the Tatmadaw's coup d'état of February 1, 2021 is at a critical point. The insular Tatmadaw,..