Puducherry Assembly polls | Third gender voters demand survey among their community
Published
As per the electoral statistics available with authorities, the UT has 116 third gender voters, including 96 in Puducherry regionFull Article
Published
As per the electoral statistics available with authorities, the UT has 116 third gender voters, including 96 in Puducherry regionFull Article
Trouble is brewing in the backyard of Muslim-majority states competing for religious soft power and leadership of the Muslim world..