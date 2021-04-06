2 Injured and a Suspect Is Dead in a Shooting in Maryland
Published
The police responded to reports of gunfire near Fort Detrick, an Army base in Frederick, Md.Full Article
Published
The police responded to reports of gunfire near Fort Detrick, an Army base in Frederick, Md.Full Article
Police in Maryland responding to an active shooter on Tuesday said the suspect is dead and there are at least two victims in..
Police in the US state of Maryland responded to reports of a gunman and said there were at least two victims, while the US Navy..