Paul Ritter, actor in 'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter,' 'Friday Night Dinner,' dies at 54
Published
Paul Ritter, a Tony-nominated actor who appeared in "Chernobyl" and "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," died at 54 from a brain tumor.
Published
Paul Ritter, a Tony-nominated actor who appeared in "Chernobyl" and "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," died at 54 from a brain tumor.
Friday Night Dinner and Chernobyl actor Paul Ritter has died at the age of 54, his agent has said.The TV star had been suffering..
'Friday Night Dinner' actor Paul Ritter has died of a brain tumour aged 54.